A Texas man is facing charges that he fatally shot his brother-in-law in a local bar.

According to an incident report, the Fort Worth Police Department was called to Woody’s Tavern around midnight after a fight broke out between John Birdwell, 38, and Robert Bearden, 66.

Birdwell is talking to his wife’s father at the bar about his troubled marriage, and Barden is trying to convince his son-in-law to sign the divorce papers.

According to a police affidavit obtained by Fox 4, Birdwell suddenly lost control and grabbed his father-in-law’s head and headbutted him three times.

The attack continued until both Bearden fell to the ground, unconscious from the attack. Other bar patrons had to pull Birdwell away, the affidavit states.

Birdwell fled the scene after the attack. Bearden was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Birdwell is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Records show Bearden is a veterinarian at VCA Mercedes Place Animal Hospital in Benbrook, Texas.