A Texas man who claimed his 6-month-old baby was in the backseat of his stolen vehicle prompted a swift police response as officers scrambled to find the child Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 38-year-old Anthony Ray Gray is accused of filing a false report after a child was found unharmed at a relative’s home.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a gas station around 5 a.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle with a baby inside. The father got out of the Jeep Cherokee and let her run.

He allegedly said his six-month-old baby was in the back seat.

A few minutes later, two men got out of the Kia Optima, got into a Jeep and drove away, according to Fox Houston.

Authorities launched a search and found the jeep two hours later. A relative of the baby called the authorities after seeing the report of the missing child and said the baby was safe.

Gray allegedly said he lied to authorities about the fake kidnapping so authorities could respond faster.