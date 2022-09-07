New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas man and a juvenile were arrested over the Labor Day weekend in connection with an Aug. 28 shooting that left a 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy dead in the north Fort Worth neighborhood, police said. .

Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson, 21, was taken into custody and charged with murder, possession of a firearm without a license and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to jail records. He is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a combined bond of $763,500.

A 16-year-old juvenile, who has not been identified by police, has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two suspects are accused of opening fire at a home around 2:15 p.m., killing 5-year-old Rashard Scott and his cousin, 17-year-old Jamryn Monroe.

An 18-month-old boy was also injured, but is expected to survive, according to Fox 4 Dallas.

Police have not said how Bell-Johnson and the juvenile were connected to the double homicide.

Tijuana West, Monroe’s mother, said Fort Worth Star-Telegram She was in her house when she heard firecrackers, then ran downstairs to find a chaotic scene.

“It happened so fast,” West told the newspaper. “I was just trying to find out where my kids were.”