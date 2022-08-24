A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked implementation of a Biden administration order requiring hospitals to perform abortions in medical emergencies, siding with state officials who said the federal order should not preempt Texas abortion laws.

Texas sued the federal government over the order in July, arguing that the guidance violated the state’s authority to make and enforce its own laws. From Thursday, it will be illegal for doctors to perform abortions in the state except in rare cases where the life of the pregnant person is at risk.

In an order late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendricks wrote that the Biden administration “lacked the statutory authority” to issue its guidance on emergency abortions and that allowing the federal guidance to overturn the state law would do “insufficient harm.”

“The guidance licenses Texas hospitals and physicians — more, requires them — to violate Texas abortion law if their medical judgment says the abortion is necessary to stabilize a patient in a situation prohibited by Texas law,” said Hendricks, who was appointed came Former President Donald Trump. “Harms Texas’ legitimate interest in the continued enforcement of its abortion laws.”

The US The Department of Health and Human Services issued the guidance in July weeks after the Supreme Court ruled that abortion is not a constitutional right.

White House press secretary Caryn Jean-Pierre called the Texas decision “a blow to Texas” and said pregnant women in Texas could now be denied proper treatment for conditions such as dangerously high blood pressure or severe bleeding.

“It’s wrong, it’s backwards, and women can die as a result. The fight is not over,” Jean-Pierre said in a prepared statement. “The President will continue to push hospitals to provide life-saving and health-saving reproductive care.”

A similar case is underway in Idaho, where a federal judge suggested Monday that the state’s abortion ban may violate the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. A ruling in that case is expected later Wednesday.

The Biden administration’s guidance states that emergency room doctors must provide life-saving medical care to pregnant patients who are experiencing an emergency medical condition — even if that care includes an abortion otherwise prohibited by state law. The guidelines list ectopic pregnancy, complications of pregnancy loss, or emerging hypertensive disorders as examples of potential medical conditions that may require an abortion to save a pregnant person.

The administration threatened to fine or strip Medicare status from hospitals that failed to follow the guidelines, which were issued after the US Supreme Court struck down federal constitutional protections for abortion.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the Biden administration is “trying to use federal healthcare regulations to turn every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic.”

“Last night, the court ruled in favor of Texas!” He said in a tweet. “A win for mothers, babies and the TX healthcare industry.”

Hendricks ruled that the guidance, issued under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, goes beyond the scope of federal law and fails to properly balance the interests of a pregnant person and their unborn child.

“The guidelines would require abortion unless Texas does, Texas law does so to ‘provide the unborn child with the best chance of survival,'” the order reads. “The Court will not intervene itself in balancing the health of the unborn child and the health of its mother when that balance is left to the people and their elected representatives.”

Texas has several overlapping restrictions on abortion, including Predating Roe v. Includes Wade which criminalizes all abortions. On Thursday, the Texas abortion “trigger law” will go into effect and make it a crime to have an abortion at any point in pregnancy.

