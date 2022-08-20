New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas prison inmate who served time for robbery and burglary now faces federal charges for using drones to smuggle drugs and contraband into a detention facility.

Yeshmel James Wright, 35, of Dallas, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver synthetic marijuana. Other contraband he tried to smuggle into the prison included cell phones, officials said.

He appeared in federal court this week, the Justice Department said Friday.

“I hope this allegation resonates with others who seek to smuggle contraband into our secure facilities. TDCJ will continue to work closely with the Office of Inspector General and federal authorities to combat criminal activity behind prison walls,” the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said. Executive Director Brian Collier.

Wright is one of 42 people charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, and synthetic marijuana; Flying for money laundering, firearms violations, drug trafficking and other crimes.

Investigators seized methamphetamine, heroin, “M30” fentanyl pills and synthetic marijuana. In addition, $150,000 in cash, jewelry and vehicles were seized.

Wright was already serving 30 years for aggravated robbery and another eight years for burglary in Dallas County, TDCJ said.

He faces up to life in prison on the new charges. Another Texas man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly flying a drone loaded with drugs, prepaid cell phones and MP3 players into a Fort Worth jail yard.

