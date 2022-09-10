New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two men out on bond in separate murder cases have been arrested in the slaying of an off-duty Texas deputy who was killed while walking home from dinner for his family, authorities said Friday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Ahseem Taylor Jr. and Jayland Womack were both booked with 20 years in the Harris County Jail on Aug. 28 in the shooting of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin.

Ursin was driving his family’s car in the 11900 block around 6:30 p.m. Madera Run Parkway in Atascocita when the shooting occurred, Harris County law enforcement officials said.

California sheriff’s deputy charged with murder of secret lover and her husband

Investigators believe the initial shots were fired after Ursin and the suspect vehicle drove past a middle school in Timbers. The Ursine then crashed into a tree in the middle of the road, FOX26 Houston reported.

Investigators believe the shooting was sparked by road rage.

On Twitter, Gonzalez blasted repeat offenders on the streets before their trials. He said the criminal’s background and previous criminal activity should be taken into consideration while deciding the bail.

“There can be empathy when the situation calls for it, but (a) balance needs to be there,” he said in a series of tweets.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I am clear about the constitutional rights of the accused, but we must also consider the vulnerable victims. Repeat offenders must be brought to justice quickly,” he added. “How many times do our law enforcement officers have to put themselves in danger and arrest the same individuals over and over before they catch them with a gun?”

Fox News’ Stephen Soares contributed to this report.