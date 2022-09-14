New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas woman bought a plot of land next to a cemetery outside of Houston last year — then visited one day to find what officials say appears to be a new burial under her property.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it was not the fault of the cemetery staff and there is no headstone. But the woman, whom deputies identified only as Mrs. Souza, noticed that someone had come and left fresh flowers and other decorations on Father’s Day.

After confirming the mound was on her property and not in a cemetery, Souza called authorities last month and told a deputy she had purchased 1.5 acres of undeveloped land next to Barrett Station Evergreen Cemetery on Barrett Road in Crosby. Texas, in March 2021. Then in November, she said she found “a new pile of dirt” on the corner of her property, next to the cemetery.

A few months later, on Father’s Day in June 2022, her family found “two decorative iron frames” with lantern pots and fresh flowers next to the site.

Kiley Rodney case: Sheriff confirms body of 16-year-old missing from California reservoir

The Souza family conducted a survey of the property, located about 25 miles northeast of Houston, consulted with the cemetery and determined the debris was placed on their property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez revealed on Twitter on Wednesday, “A representative of the cemetery has advised that all plots in their cemetery are accounted for and this mound is not a wrongful grave. “One possibility is that someone kept the item without authorization and without the knowledge of loved ones.”

Souza left a note at the site, imploring anyone who left lanterns and flowers to contact her, but she told investigators no one did.

Then on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office brought in Texas EquiSearch, a volunteer search and rescue organization that has helped with missing persons cases across the country for more than 20 years, to investigate the mound with ground-penetrating radar.

“An examination of the carcass confirmed that an object consistent with a burial vault or casket was buried under the debris,” Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Fox News Digital. “Investigators located the survey marker and confirmed that the debris was located on Souza’s property.”

Texas Equisearch founder awarded $24M in wrongful-death lawsuit over daughter’s 1984 murder

Mark Edwards, search coordinator for Texas Equisearch, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that they were able to use ground-penetrating radar to determine that a rectangular object was buried beneath the surface. He then used the probe and inserted it into the soil.

“We marked it and GPS verified its location and documented it, and I also probed into the ground and came up with something 3.5 feet down,” he said. “Actually it sounded like a banging sound. An assumption can be made that it was the lid of a vault.”

Edwards said the size and shape, as well as the fact that someone had left the flowers, led him to suspect they were either buried on the wrong side of the property line or someone put them there on purpose. But, he added, one can’t be 100% sure a casket is buried there without digging it up.

“So what we were trying to do is put enough information in the media and social media in hopes that somebody would recognize her and come forward and say, ‘Hey that’s my loved one,'” he said.

A suspected Oklahoma serial killer called detectives from a casino, court documents said

If no one comes forward, the authorities will have to seek permission from the court to dig up the box and search inside, he said.

“It’s a real mystery and I can’t wait to see how it gets solved,” Edwards said. “There are some missing persons in that part of Harris County, but I don’t see criminals going to such great lengths to cover up their dirty deeds.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at 713-274-9100.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In the 22 years since its inception, Texas Equisearch has assisted in more than 2,000 cases, recovered 428 living missing persons and recovered the remains of 326 deceased victims, according to its website.

The group has recently helped with high-profile cases including Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old Utah farmer who disappeared under suspicious circumstances in May, and Summer Wells, a Tennessee 6-year-old who disappeared from her parents. home last summer.