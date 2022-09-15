New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A high school football brawl in Texas got so bad that every player was ejected, forcing the game to end early.

The latest version of Malice at the Palace-type brawl took place last Thursday night between Dallas Roosevelt and Forth Worth Eastern Hills.

It’s unclear why the brawl started, but tempers flared when Eastern Hills took a 35-12 lead with 6:44 left. Several separate fights took place, and after a while, the crowd jumped the fence, despite the public address announcer’s pleas not to.

According to the Dallas Independent School District, the incident is still under investigation.

“The UIL (University Interscholastic League) is aware of an incident involving Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt High School students during a football game on September 8, 2022,” it said in a statement. According to USA Today. “The school and local district executive committee are investigating and have the authority to impose penalties on the students involved. UIL will continue to gather information.”

A public address announcer can be heard asking for security to fix the ruckus, as can a trainer tending to an injured player on the field.

“Dallas ISD does not condone this type of behavior among our student-athletes, coaches or fans.” District added. “While we educate the whole student, our emphasis is centered on making healthy decisions to resolve conflict rather than adding to the intense moments experienced in team sports.”

According to the UIL, ejected players are automatically suspended for the first half of their next game. The JV players will play the first half of their next game at Eastern Hills.

Eastern Hills won.