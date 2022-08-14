New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Texas Child Protective Services worker lost her job after asking a 14-year-old girl to become a prostitute.

Kesha Bazley, a Texas mother of nine who turned to CPS to help her 14-year-old daughter, said Fox 26 Houston Her child was running away and causing trouble at school, prompting her to call family services.

“My daughter told me the worker was asking her to do these things, so she said she decided to make a video of her,” Bazley said.

Like dozens of other foster children in Harris County, CPS is keeping the girl in a hotel.

The video allegedly shows an exchange between the teenager and a CPS worker who says the girl is a prostitute.

“And encouraging her to do that, and threatening to not meet her needs if she doesn’t do what this woman has clearly said,” family law attorney Mike Schneider told Fox 26 after watching. Video

“If I, a parent, did something like that to my child, I would be reprimanded,” Bazley said. “I would be called a terrible parent. I would lose my children.”

Bazley filed an official complaint with CPS. The agency’s commissioner, Jamie Masters, flew from the Lone Star State’s capital city to Houston to apologize to Bazley and her daughter.

“This should not happen to the girls in their care,” she said. “It shouldn’t happen. It’s unacceptable.”

“I’ve never seen the commissioner of CPS come all the way from Austin before, just to apologize for something terrible that happened to a child that had to do with CPS,” Schneider said. “If it’s just a bad rogue activist, that’s bad enough. I’m worried it could be bigger than that, and they need to make sure it’s not just one person and they have to find a way to protect these kids.”

In a statement to Fox 26, Melissa Lanford, spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, said, “DFPS is aware of the video and has taken action. The individual in the video — who was employed as a CPS support staff — was fired from her position. On August 10 position. The safety and suitability of the children in our care is our foremost concern. Nothing less will be tolerated.”