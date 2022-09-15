New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, R. on Wednesday amid controversy surrounding a letter from the National School Boards Association to the Biden administration, urging the federal government to use the PATRIOT Act to investigate parents who protest at school board meetings. was made

Rep. DAVID SICILINE, DR.I. has called the controversy “fabricated” and that Republicans are using it to win elections.

“This made-up story about parents being terrorists is very powerful politically … even though they know it’s not true, they keep using it,” he said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

“Let’s talk about what’s not made,” Roy shot back. “On September 29, the National School Boards Association sent a letter to President Biden expressing his views on domestic terrorism at school board meetings to concerned parents and encouraging the administration to exercise its rights under the PATRIOT Act.”

The man behind the infamous NSBA says he was ‘absolutely beaten’ by the organization’s leaders

The NSBA’s infamous letter to the Justice Department in September 2021 asked the federal government to investigate parents who protested at school board meetings, saying school officials faced threats and violence at the meetings. The letter has requested that the action be investigated under the PATRIOT Act as domestic terrorism. The NSBA later apologized for the language of the letter.

NSBA concludes review of Biden’s letter asking DOJ to investigate parents under ‘domestic terrorism’ law

A recent independent review found that the NSBA letter was even more extreme in draft form, calling for the Army National Guard and military police to be deployed to monitor school board meetings.

“News reports indicate that the NSBA had coordinated with the White House and had been involved for weeks leading up to this,” Roy added. “The timeline indicates that the NSBA sent the letter on September 29, and on October 4, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement directing the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office to address the alleged disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence. At a school board meeting .”

According to emails obtained by Parent Protection Education through public records requests, the NSBA had been in discussions with White House officials for several weeks before sending the letter.

Draft NSBA Letter for Deploying National Guard and Military

Roy’s statement was appreciated on social media.

“Must watch. Inconvenient facts revealed by @chiproytx about @NSBAPublicEd & Biden’s efforts to silence parents,” Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison tweeted.

“Coordinated effort by Texas Congressman @RepChipRoy & Biden administration to silence parents with facts on National School Board Association (NSBA) letter,” the parent tweeted, defending the education action.

America First Legal Senior Counsel Ian Pryor tweeted the video with a bullseye emoji.

In a contentious exchange between members during a House Judiciary Committee meeting, members discussed a House resolution requesting President Biden to provide Congressional communications records and documents related to the letter and a subsequent Justice Department memorandum.