A Texas church that performed ‘Hamilton’ without permission has apologized and said it will pay damages

(CNN) Texas Church Key Produced an unofficial production of the Tony-winning musical “Hamilton.” and changed several lines to include references to Jesus and Christianity apologized to the “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind the staging of the musical.

The Door, a church in McAllen, confirmed that its product was unauthorized and “violated the rights and copyrights of many”. letter shared in the church Social media accounts . Dorr also said it would “destroy any and all video or sound recordings and images” of unauthorized performances and rehearsals.

“Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church has not sought or obtained a license from the creators or producers of ‘Hamilton’ to produce, stage, reproduce, or alter any part of ‘Hamilton;’ nor have we obtained prior permission to alter Lynn. -Music by Manuel Miranda, Lyrics Alteration , the work is to delete songs and add dialogue,” the church said in its statement.

The statement comes weeks after the official “Hamilton” team sent Church a cease-and-desist letter, allowing Church to go ahead with another planned performance but requesting that the show not be streamed live, recorded or shared on social media. “Hamilton” is not available for licensing to theater companies, although professional, official productions still run on Broadway and tour the country.

Under copyright law, churches are allowed to perform copyrighted music during religious services, but that exemption does not allow the streaming or distribution of those performances and does not extend to any other public events outside of religious services.

Read on