A Texas church that performed ‘Hamilton’ without permission has apologized and said it will pay damages

Texas church produced an unofficial production of the Tony-winning musical "Hamilton" and changed several lines to include references to Jesus and Christianity, then apologized to the "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind the staging of the musical.
The Door, a church in McAllen, confirmed that its product was unauthorized and “violated the rights and copyrights of many”. letter shared in the church Social media accounts. Dorr also said it would “destroy any and all video or sound recordings and images” of unauthorized performances and rehearsals.
“Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church has not sought or obtained a license from the creators or producers of ‘Hamilton’ to produce, stage, reproduce, or alter any part of ‘Hamilton;’ nor have we obtained prior permission to alter Lynn. -Music by Manuel Miranda, Lyrics Alteration , the work is to delete songs and add dialogue,” the church said in its statement.
The statement comes weeks after the official “Hamilton” team sent Church a cease-and-desist letter, allowing Church to go ahead with another planned performance but requesting that the show not be streamed live, recorded or shared on social media. “Hamilton” is not available for licensing to theater companies, although professional, official productions still run on Broadway and tour the country.
Under copyright law, churches are allowed to perform copyrighted music during religious services, but that exemption does not allow the streaming or distribution of those performances and does not extend to any other public events outside of religious services.
“I recognize as the pastor of the church that it is my duty and responsibility to follow the law and educate our community about this protocol,” the unsigned letter read. The church’s website identifies its senior pastor as Roman Gutierrez.
The Door will never perform a version of “Hamilton” again and has asked its members to erase all media from the production. Also will pay compensation as per his statement.
“Hamilton,” for its part, will pay all damages awarded by The Door to the South Texas Equality Project, a coalition of organizations that support LGBTQ Texans in the Rio Grande Valley, where McAllen is based, “Hamilton” spokesman Shane Marshall Brown said. CNN on Wednesday.
‘Hamilton’ execs say they didn’t know Dor changed lyrics
When “Hamilton” The team allowed The Door to continue its second run, “not aware that there would be extensive changes to the show or a sermon at the end,” “Hamilton” spokeswoman Brown said earlier this month.
Dorr’s production of “Hamilton” includes many references to Jesus, according to footage From the first live-streamed performance, author and atheist advocate Hemant Mehta, preserved and shared online.
In one clip, a character is seen reading from the Bible while Alexander Hamilton is in trouble. The character tells him that “only God can help you right now.”
In another clip, the actor playing Eliza Schuyler sings, “My hope is in Jesus. If you give him a chance today, that’s enough.”
Other footage shared by Mehta shows The Door pastor Victor Lopez addressing the audience on stage with the “Hamilton” set behind him. In the clip, Lopez says: “Maybe you’re struggling with alcohol, drugs, homosexuality. Maybe you’re struggling with other things in life, your finances, whatever, relationships — may God help you tonight.”
“Hamilton” creator Miranda is a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ community, famously delivering a sonnet among them. 2016 Tony Awards Acceptance Speech In support of the victims of the shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando.
“The ‘Hamilton’ family stands for tolerance, empathy, inclusivity and definitely LGBTQ+ rights,” Brown said in a statement to CNN earlier this month, adding that the production will determine the next course of action based on script changes.
Earlier this month, Miranda thanked the Dramatists Guild, the professional trade association for theater writers that protested the production of The Door, and fans who brought the musical to the attention of the “Hamilton” team.
“Thank you to everyone who came forward about this illegal, unauthorized product. Now the lawyers do their job,” he said. Tweeted. “And eternally grateful to the @dramatistsguild for supporting writers everywhere, whether it’s your first play or your fiftieth.”