Exclusive: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sgt. Mark Couch said his troops are working diligently to combat criminal activity linked to human trafficking, fentanyl and arms trafficking along the southern border, which, contrary to claims by the Biden administration, is “not safe.”

Couch and his agents work as part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star,” which was launched with the Texas National Guard in March 2021 to “combat the trafficking of people and drugs into Texas.” Since its inception, the operation’s efforts have resulted in over 225,000 immigrant apprehensions, over 13,000 criminal arrests, and the seizure of over 3,500 firearms and 289 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

Couch told Fox News Digital on Friday at the Mexico-Texas border in El Paso that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ comments last week that the border was “secure” was a “misnomer of publicity.”

The border is “secure” and “we are working to make the border more secure. This is a historic challenge,” Mayorkas said in a speech at the Aspen Security Forum last week. He criticized lawmakers for not committing to broader immigration legislation until the situation is resolved, adding that “there is work to be done.”

“The border is not safe. If you’re ever here, you should come down and visit these areas, talk to the people who work here,” Couch told Fox News Digital. “The border is not secure when you look at RGV [Rio Grande Valley] Areas of mass migration of people moving across borders. That is a misnomer for an untrue statement.

Senior DHS sources told Fox News this week that there have been more than 500,000 “gotaways” since the 2022 fiscal year began in October. This is much higher than the 389,155 known escape routes in FY’21.

According to the sources, as of the beginning of FY’21 the United States has about 900,000 known places, equivalent to a population larger than the city of San Francisco, that can cross the border without fear.

Couch said the job of the Texas DPS is to detect any criminal activity associated with enforcement actions. He said smugglers are becoming more “creative” in their tactics to hide migrants and drugs and successfully transport them across borders.

Texas Department of Public Safety officers are “trained to go beyond a traffic stop,” Couch explained. “It’s more than just handing out a piece of paper and taking enforcement action. We’re doing our best to get involved with why and what’s going on in that situation, to see if we can identify if there’s any type of criminal behavior that’s going on.”

“Our soldiers are the best in the world, the best at doing this kind of thing, by having conversations with people and identifying this type of criminal behavior that’s going on. And as smugglers become more creative, so do the soldiers,” continued Couch.

Smuggling of illicit drugs, including the deadly fentanyl, is also on the rise. The amount of fentanyl seized at the border from Mexico in FY’21 rose 30% from before Biden took office, and law enforcement said it was enough to “kill every man, woman and child in our country six times over.”

Couch said troopers are taking special precautions to deal specifically with fentanyl, which can be deadly even when it comes into contact with small amounts of the substance.

“So it’s about training, and it’s also about preparedness. And when we know the risks that are coming, we adapt ourselves to adapt and overcome them, overcome them. So we don’t stop looking for it. Wearing a mask, always wearing gloves, they’re not or some danger known to the authorities when they began to search a type of vehicle or a type of container.”

“But fentanyl is very dangerous.” Couch said. “It’s supposed to be a controlled substance given by doctors. It should be regulated at all levels. It has no business at street level, given by someone without a degree, you know, no education that you’re picking up. From a pill”.

Sergeant said the treatment of migrants by smugglers is “scary,” especially reports that more than half of the young women trafficked across the border are raped.

“Treating human beings as nothing but property is not what this country stands for,” he said. “And it’s a very sad and tragic event when you see young children, young children, 8 or 9 years old, being raped, being gay, marginalized. In their lives, you know, we put them in that situation. Even if saved from and placed in a better place, what kind of pain and suffering are they going to carry for the rest of their lives?”

The sergeant said his team is looking at weapons trafficking both into and out of Mexico.

In the past, when they were unarmed, migrants were smuggled into the US carrying weapons and drugs, the sergeant said.

“There are weapons [from] Cartel members in Mexico are being transported back across the border by the US because they’re using them for threats, for assassinations, for all the things they do to do their business across the border.”

Ideally, DPS would get more “manpower” to accomplish their mission, Couch said.

“If we have more people, we have a lot of good missions to take care of, then we have the manpower to put them everywhere,” he said. “If we have the people, the staff there, we can continue the great work we’re doing in the interior of Texas, as well as what we do in supporting the border.”

Sargent is encouraging more recruitment and helping to stop criminals before they disappear into the US.

He encouraged the Texans to use it “iWatch, Texas” helps border agents in their work. “See something, say something more important. If you’re seeing crossings or people you think are illegal, it’s worth at least calling your local law enforcement.”

Whenever Couch says he and his agents help people and save people from being trafficked or marginalized, he sleeps better at night knowing he’s made a difference.

“And you can actually intervene in that situation and save somebody or help somebody, man, at least for that, at least in that situation, you can put your head on the pillow. But when you catch it feed on the street or you’ll get a big load of marijuana, or you’ll be anywhere Get wanted criminals, or they’ve committed a crime in Texas, and we can actually put them in prison.”

“Our leadership, our command of the command, our governor of the state of Texas, we have some incredible men and women who are giving their lives every day, away from their families for long periods of time, to fill in the gaps where the federal government is not doing their job to try again. We’re proud to do that, ” he said. “We love Texas.”

