Alligators are known as stealth creatures.

And a video recently shared on Facebook by the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge in Astwell, Texas, provides an excellent case in point.

Entering shallow water filled with bright green duckweed, a lone alligator can be seen slowly sinking into the plants.

He stealthily makes his way forward, turning at a slow and steady pace.

He eventually drowns almost completely.

Soon, he was virtually indistinguishable from the rest of his green, watery environment.

“An American alligator wades through shallow water covered in duckweed, eventually camouflaged almost entirely in green,” the post reads.

The post has currently been shared at least 1K times and has more than 6K responses to date.

“Great video, love how they use their weather to keep cool and hide,” said one commenter.

Another simply called it a “lizard bubble bath.”

An alligator has “less maneuverability,” which is all the more impressive because it can “drag its legs or tail without moving,” National Geographic notes.

The creatures “use their lungs to float and move them around their torso using four sets of muscles,” the outlet explained.

“If the lungs are pulled back towards the tail, the animal’s center of buoyancy shifts backwards and it dives,” the outlet continued.

It also says, “[And] If they are pushed towards the head, it grows; Push them aside and you get a roll.”

Aransas National Wildlife Refuge is located along the Texas Gulf Coast about 78 miles northeast of Corpus Christi, according to its website.

It offers walking trails and “spectacular views of the bay and wildlife habitat.”

