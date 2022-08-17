New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Officials at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Sunday said they received a complaint after a large Ukrainian flag was draped around a fan, prompting the woman to be removed from the event.

The issue began during a qualifying match between Russian players Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova, which led to WTA chair umpire Morgan Lara complaining about a fan in the stands, according to multiple reports.

WKRC-TV reported that Laura told the fan she was “no good” and should put the flag away.

The woman, who identified herself only as Lola, was American from Uzbekistan and said she and the people with her “sat there peacefully and quietly” before being asked to remove the flag.

“This is not Russia. This is the United States of America,” she told the station.

A video posted on Twitter shows Laura confronting a fan. Lola told WKRC-TV The tennis players resumed playing for a few minutes before a security guard approached her.

Western & Southern Open officials said in a statement to Reuters that the flag was too big.

“As per the Western & Southern Open’s bag policy, as stated on the tournament website, flags or banners larger than 18 x 18 are prohibited. Therefore, patrons are asked to remove the flag from the field and allow it to remain there after the tournament,” a spokesperson for the event said. “Any inquiries about the chair umpire should be directed to the WTA Tour.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February has seen Russian and Belarusian athletes take heat at various sporting events around the world.

Players from those countries were banned from Wimbledon earlier in the summer. The US Open only allows Russian and Belarusian players to compete in the tournament under a neutral flag.