A Tennessee McDonald’s employee said she called police after a bus of immigrants headed for the East Coast from Texas pulled into the Chattanooga area for a pit stop and some of the immigrants started fighting.

“I had to get the police to get them off the premises, they turned around and sat at the gas station. We didn’t see them for a while after that,” McDonald’s employee Neary Jones told WTVC.

Buses carrying migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. and New York City are dropping off at the Comfort Inn & Suites Motel in Chattanooga as a pit stop before continuing their journey, Chattanooga police told WTVC.

Jones said she called the police Friday after customers were disturbed by some young immigrants asking for food and money.

“Two young men kept going around, gas stations, just trying to get money from people,” Jones said.

The Chattanooga Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending busloads of migrants to Washington, DC, since April, as conservative leaders across the country threaten to send migrants to liberal cities and vacation hot spots as the border immigration crisis continues.

More than 6,000 immigrants have been relocated from Texas to Washington, DC, so far this month. The buses sent to New York City first started arriving late last week.

The case has sparked a storm of protest from liberal leaders in the Big Apple and the nation’s capital. NYC Mayor Eric Adams called the plan “terrible” and argued that some of the migrants on the buses did not want to go to the city.

Abbott and his office have issued repeated statements saying that Democratic leaders who oppose the plan should talk to President Biden about securing the border.

“If the mayor wants to solve this crisis, he should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border — something the president is failing to do,” he added.

The office also said immigrants “voluntarily chose to travel to New York City, voluntarily signed a consent waiver, available in multiple languages, upon boarding, agreeing to the destination.”

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia posted on Facebook last week that a bus of migrants headed from Texas to Washington, DC had stopped in a small town called Rising Fawn, where the migrants said they wanted to end their journey and not continue. The capital of the country.

“Based on Sheriff Cross’ conversation with the bus driver, it appears illegal immigrants are being encouraged to exit the bus at this location, within walking distance of Chattanooga,” the post read.

The post said the sheriff engaged a translator and told immigrants and bus workers that he was concerned the small town might not have enough resources for immigrants.

“After a brief discussion with all parties involved, the illegal immigrants chose to get back on the bus and continue their journey out of Dade County and toward Washington, DC,” the post reads. “Sheriff Cross spoke with the owner of the bus line and requested that he encourage his drivers not to drop off illegal immigrants in rural areas of Dade County, where they lack resources, but preferably in a larger city, where resources are more readily available.”