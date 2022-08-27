New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 17-year-old member of the Pennsylvania National Guard died of a medical emergency during training, the US military said.

Officials at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, said PFC Alyssa Cahoon died on August 20 during physical training on August 25. WLTX-TV reported .

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and colleagues of the fallen soldier. We are offering all possible comfort and assistance to all involved,” U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. General Patrick R. Michaelis said in a statement.

The exact cause of death is being investigated by the US military.

Fort Jackson is the US Army’s largest training installation, and nearly half of all soldiers entering the military are trained there.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of PFC Alyssa Cahoon. She passed away last night, August 25, 2022 with her family at her bedside,” the 1st Battalion 34th Infantry Regiment posted on its Facebook page.

Accordingly Facebook pageAlyssa and her twin sister Brianna were both trainees at Fort Jackson and a photo was posted of the two standing side by side in their camouflage uniforms holding their rifles.

“They are both 42A HR Specialists,” the post said, “How cool is it to have them go through basic combat training together?! They qualified today on their rifles with back-up iron sights!”