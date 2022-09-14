New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California teacher was arrested after he was caught drunk while with students at the school where he worked, the local sheriff’s department said.

Brian Nichols, a 44-year-old Palm Springs man, was arrested Monday after the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received reports of an “intoxicated teacher on a local school campus” around the 86100 block of Avenue 66 in Thermal, California. School employees called authorities just before 10:20 a.m. to report that one of their teachers appeared to be intoxicated, the Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Monday.

Nichols did not immediately respond to a request from Fox News Digital regarding the allegations.

Investigators determined that Nichols “was under the influence of alcohol while teaching the children,” the sheriff’s office said. Authorities charged Nichols with public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds and child endangerment.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information related to the allegations. Police have not identified the school involved.

Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to contact the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-863-8990.