New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Police caught a suspect climbing through a drive-thru window and taking a cash drawer at an Orlando, Florida, Wendy’s location.

Randall T. Atwell, 24, is now facing charges of armed with a firearm and masked robbery for the alleged theft, which police say the suspect held a worker at gunpoint on the morning of June 18.

“Through cooperative efforts between our Violent Crimes Unit & Crime Scene Investigators, the man who climbed into the drive-thru window and robbed the cash drawer at gunpoint was located,” police tweeted.

Orlando police have released video of the scene, asking anyone who saw it to come forward with information. Officials said Atwell ordered food, went to the window and when the employee asked for payment, Atwell displayed a gun and demanded money.

Orlando’s mayor restricted access downtown with restricted entry points after the mass shooting

Atwell climbed out of his car and into the booth’s window as the employee ran out. When the drive-thru booth was empty, Atwell took the cash drawer, police said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Police located and arrested Atwell a month after the alleged crime. He is currently in custody at the Orange County Jail.