Bernard Mordler points to his computer screen when an air raid warning pops up.

“Luhansk is under fire right now,” Mordler explained.

The 21-year-old student and programmer developed a platform called Ukraine Sirens Alert to notify the world when a Russian invasion is underway.

The warning system not only warns of incoming missiles, but also provides real-time data on shelling, minefields and other threats affecting civilians caught up in the war. Most of the information is gathered from government, military and open source information.

“It’s like an octopus and collects all the data in one place, so users can find it in one easy-to-see place,” Mordler said.

The idea for the humanitarian project came when Russia started war with Ukraine in late February. Moerdler’s girlfriend has family members stuck in the country, looking for ways to stay up-to-date on the conflict.

That’s when Moerdler knew he had to do something to help.

“I really came to a realization that the systems out there weren’t good enough, and I could try to do something better. That’s how I came to create a system,” Mordler recalls.

Ukraine Sirens Alert has thousands of daily users who rely on the program to find shelters and Wi-Fi accessible locations on their journey to safe places. On the website UASA.io, more than 42,000 shelters have already been mapped.

Through the site, Ukrainians can sign up for SMS and email alerts, so they’re prepared for incoming fire. Like the Israeli red alert system that was part of Moerdler’s inspiration, the messages can save lives in an emergency.

As Russian attacks escalate, the cost of alerting Ukraine via SMS message increases. Moerdler started a GoFundMe to support the project.

“I hope we are around the corner from peace and the conflict is over.” Mordler said. “But until then, I’ll keep going, keep innovating, try to help as many people as possible.”