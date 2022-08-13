A strange, controversial call by a Little League umpire led to a walk-off victory

It was a truly strange and controversial way for a Little League World Series regional game to end.

Here’s the breakdown: Oregon and Washington are tied at two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Washington had a runner on first when the batter hit a ball down the third-base line.

The umpire clearly signaled a foul ball, but the runner came home with the winning run, sending Washington to the next round.

The umpires claim the call on the ground is a fair ball – right? – and there was no evidence on replay that it would be overturned.

Sure enough, the game is over when it is considered a fair ball.

