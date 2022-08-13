type here...
Sports A strange, controversial call by a Little League umpire...
Sports

A strange, controversial call by a Little League umpire led to a walk-off victory

By printveela editor

-

3
0
- Advertisment -


It was a truly strange and controversial way for a Little League World Series regional game to end.

Here’s the breakdown: Oregon and Washington are tied at two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Washington had a runner on first when the batter hit a ball down the third-base line.

The umpire clearly signaled a foul ball, but the runner came home with the winning run, sending Washington to the next round.

The umpires claim the call on the ground is a fair ball – right? – and there was no evidence on replay that it would be overturned.

Sure enough, the game is over when it is considered a fair ball.

See:A Wyoming little leaguer hit a home run while wearing work gloves

Previous articleConvicted sex offender arrested in Cambodia on child rape charges
Next articleLondon, Ontario police chief vows to catch ‘fly swatter’ targeting Twitch trans activist

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Car crashes into Virginia restaurant, 14 injured: Police

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 12 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

London, Ontario police chief vows to catch ‘fly swatter’ targeting Twitch trans activist

Clara Sorrenti of London, Ontario, known as Keffals on the online platform Twitch, says she was the victim...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

A strange, controversial call by a Little League umpire led to a walk-off victory

It was a truly strange and controversial way for a Little League World Series regional game to end.Here's...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Convicted sex offender arrested in Cambodia on child rape charges

Andrew Eyre, 43, is accused of a number of sexual offenses against children in Cambodia. (Andrew Eyre/LinkedIn)WARNING: This...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Day 3 of Vanessa Bryant trial: Why did deputy take close-up photos of body parts?

Warning: This article contains descriptions that may disturb some readers.LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A mistrial has been declared in a Norfolk police officer’s manslaughter case

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 12 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News