A statue of Amelia Earhart joins the Statuary Hall of the US Capitol.

There is a new female representative in Washington.

A statue of Amelia Earhart, the pioneering aviator who became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, was unveiled Wednesday at the US Capitol National Statuary Hall.

Earhart became an overnight celebrity in 1928 – a pop and reality TV star of sorts – after she became the first woman to fly transatlanticly.

On that first flight, she was mostly a passenger, accompanied by a pilot and a mechanic. The public’s obsession with her reached frenzied levels four years later when Earhart made the voyage on her own, becoming the first female pilot to make the voyage. Three years later, she became the first woman to fly from Hawaii to the mainland.

There were ticker tape parades in her honor and she was so popular that crowds of people surrounded her when she appeared in public. They would Grab onto her iconic goggles and leather helmet to get a tiny piece of her gravity-defying magic.

The unveiling of the statue in the Capitol fell short of that mania, but it was joyful nonetheless. The honor guard of the Kansas State Air National Guard sang the national anthem, the people crossed their right arms in allegiance, and the assembled crowd cheered and applauded when the black drape was abruptly removed from the figure.



The statue is one of two representing Kansas in the collection of the Capitol Statuary Hall. Each state can choose a pair to represent them. Earhart, who was born in Atchison, Kansas, will replace Kansas Senator John James Ingalls. This makes her the 11th woman in the collection.

Earlier this month, a marble statue of civil rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune representing Florida was added. Bethune is the first black person to represent a state in the collection.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said what she hopes the addition of Earhart will mean for future visitors.

“Amelia was a dreamer. Her dreams went far beyond the shores [the Missouri] River and far beyond the prescribed gender roles of their time,” Kelly said. “Let this be an inspiration to everyone, especially our young girls, for generations to come. Let them look at this work of art and think that they, like Amelia, can dream of a pipe.”

The bronze cast of the famous aviator looks as you would expect: she is wearing a leather bomber jacket, her short hair is tousled as if it is blowing in the wind, her collar is open and a scarf is fluttering around her neck.

The sculpture has been in the works for over two decades, and it actually took seven years to complete. It was created by artist brothers George and Mark Landin from Colorado. The two won a competition to capture the spirit of the pioneering aviator, ABC affiliate WJLA. informed.

Earhart’s place in American history as a pioneer is impeccable. Not only did she break aviation records by breaking through a glass ceiling in the sky, she was also a bestselling author, poet, military nurse and social worker. She advocated for a place for women in science and for closing the gender gap in every aspect of American life.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi quotes John Gillespie Magee’s poem about Earhart “Flying High”. at the ceremony.

Pelosi added: “When girls and boys come to the Capitol and see Amelia, they will come here and look higher, knowing also that they can reach for the sky. And when they see this statue, when it’s quiet here in the Capitol. they will hear the sound of wings.”

The statue’s arrival at the Capitol comes just a few weeks after the 85th anniversary of Earhart’s mysterious disappearance on a doomed world tour in 1937 (this also happened three days after the 125th anniversary of her birth).

There are several theories about what happened to Earhart, who was only 39 years old when she disappeared along with her navigator Fred Noonan. Despite numerous searches, scientists were unable to find the wreckage of the Lockheed Electra 10E that the pair flew.

In 2018, an anthropologist at the University of Tennessee Center for Forensic Anthropology said a new analysis showed that bones found on Nikumaroro Island in 1940 actually belonged to an enterprising aviatrix. Unfortunately, the actual bones themselves have long since disappeared.