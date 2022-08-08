A “staggering” number of people were unable to receive medical care during the pandemic, according to the survey.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Nicole Buchanan for NPR

When the pandemic hit, Tomek Kimbro-Hilson knew she had a small stature inside her uterus. She was first diagnosed with uterine fibroids back in 2006 and managed to remove the non-cancerous mass using outpatient laser surgery. Over the years, she was also able to manage her symptoms with medication and lifestyle changes.

But when those symptoms — bloating, irregular periods, nausea — returned in 2020, Kimbrough-Hilson was unable to make an appointment with a specialist.

“March 27 came around and everything was closed,” says Hilbro-Wilson, 47, of Stone Mountain, Georgia. “I was not at the level of care that required [immediate attention]because of all the precautions that should have been taken.”

But even after the lockdown was lifted in the spring of 2020, Kimbrough-Hilson, a mother of five who works in the health insurance industry, was unable to visit a gynecologist.

She left message after message to the suppliers. But her calls went unanswered, or in the end the providers were booked for several months. “I couldn’t make an appointment,” she says. “I couldn’t follow.”

Lately, her stomach has been swollen and she says she often feels tired and nauseous: “I feel very sick.”

She also struggled to make appointments for other members of her family. Her 14-year-old daughter had brain surgery before the pandemic but was unable to make an appointment with a doctor until recently.

The Kimbrough-Hilson family’s experience is not unusual, according to a new study. interview NPR, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health.

One in five respondents said they had problems accessing healthcare due to a serious illness during the pandemic.

This is a “staggering” number of people without access to health care, says Mary Findling, Associate Director of the Harvard Public Opinion Research Program. “From a health and wellness point of view, this is too much.”

Other recent studies have identified significant delays in cancer screening. failures in routine diabetes, pediatric as well as mental health care. While it’s too early to talk about the long-term effects on people’s health, researchers and doctors are concerned that disruptions continue as the country’s healthcare system tries to recover from the pandemic.

The new survey also found that care disruptions hit some racial and ethnic groups more severely. Among households with someone seriously ill in the past year, 35% of American Indian and Alaska Native households and 24% of Black households had problems accessing health care due to a severe illness, compared with only 18% of white households.

Among Black respondents who contacted a health care provider in the past year, 15% said they were treated disrespectfully, rejected, treated unfairly, or mistreated because of their race and ethnicity, compared to 3% white respondents who said the same.

“What’s really sad is that racial disparities in health care between black and white Americans have remained,” Findling says. “And looking at a wide range of measures, it is better to be a white patient than a black patient in America today. And when you just stop and think about it, it’s terrible.”

Health insurance was not a barrier to access

The vast majority of people from different racial and ethnic backgrounds who experienced delayed care reported that they had health insurance.

“One thing this tells us is that just providing more health insurance is not going to close some of these gaps and holes that we see in terms of people getting more help,” she says. Lauren Salisberryhealth policy researcher at the University of Chicago who worked closely with Findling on the survey.

“There are broader issues here,” Findling says, “for example, the historical understaffing of healthcare systems. “The pandemic continues and it’s wreaking havoc on everyone.”

Salisberry, who studies health disparities among vulnerable populations, says the pandemic has exacerbated those disparities due to a number of barriers, including a person’s zip code.

For example, the state of Georgia, where Kimbrough-Hilson lives, had one of the lowest OB/GYN rates in the country for many years. Now it’s harder than ever before for her to get an appointment with one of them.

“I managed to cure my teeth, check my eyesight,” she says. “But I can’t get to women’s health.”

She says she has a referral from her PCP, but it’s for a practice “30 to 40 miles away.”

Health systems are too overwhelmed for routine care

While the pandemic has exacerbated health disparities, it has also overwhelmed the healthcare system, causing delays and disruptions across the board. Cassie SauerCEO of the Washington State Hospital Association.

And it also required huge financial losses, says Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer for the American Cancer Society. “Part of that has to do with actually caring for very difficult patients who have very serious illnesses due to COVID-19,” he says. “But also at that time there was also a loss of income because other activities had to be stopped, such as scheduled operations.”

As a result, preventive services and early detection activities – not the most profitable activities for health systems – have faded into the background, he adds.

“For example, over the past two years, about 6 million women have missed routine cancer screening,” says Kamal. This includes missed mammograms to check for breast cancer and Pap smears to check for cervical cancer.

Kamal worries that in a year or two, health care workers will begin to detect cancer at later stages due to missing screenings, making it harder to treat or cure.

Meanwhile, health systems continue to feel the effects of the pandemic, resulting in persistent delays in once-routine care.

Sauer has experienced this at work and in her personal life.

“In my family, we struggled to access health care for my children and my parents,” Sauer says.

Her 80-year-old father, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, fell during the winter break and was hospitalized. “I was with him, looked after him in the hospital. My mom had COVID at the time, so she couldn’t be there,” she says. “And I couldn’t figure out how to get him out of the hospital.”

He needed to go to a nursing home, but she couldn’t get him there. “I found two nursing homes that I found suitable,” Sauer says. “And they both closed because they had COVID outbreaks on the same day.”

She adds that this is still one of the biggest challenges facing the state’s hospitals right now. “We cannot take people out of hospitals right now. There’s no back door, but the front door to the emergency room is wide open.”

According to her, there are patients who spend up to 90 days in the hospital, while the average stay in the hospital is three days. “So they took up space for 30 patients in need of care.”

That’s why, after more than two years of the pandemic, people are still unable to schedule regular procedures ranging from knee and heart valve replacements to cancer treatments, she said.

These procedures can be considered “elective,” but delaying them can have serious consequences for a patient’s health and quality of life, she adds.

“You have a chance to fall, you will probably gain weight,” Sauer says. “You will lose flexibility. You know, all of these things contribute to potential decline, heart problems, breathing problems.” Which, in turn, can also increase someone’s risk of getting seriously ill from COVID.

“I think the losses from this untimely aid are huge,” she says.