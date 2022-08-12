New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anne Heche remains in a coma with a “severe” brain injury and has “no chance of survival,” a spokesperson for the actress told Fox News Digital.

The spokesman added that Heche’s wish had always been to be an organ donor and “she was kept on life support to determine if anything was viable”.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery, and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses who cared for Anne at West Hills Hospital’s Grossman Burn Center,” the statement continued.

The spokesperson added, “Anne had a big heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw it as her life’s work to spread kindness and joy — especially moving the needle on acceptance for those you love. She is known for her bold honesty. will be remembered and greatly missed for her light.”

Heche suffered severe burns when he was ejected from his Mini Cooper in a 90-mph car crash while driving home in Los Angeles last week.