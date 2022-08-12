New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Spirit Airlines announced Friday that it has suspended a customer service agent caught in a viral video arguing with a woman at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and then confronting a man who tried to quell the chaos.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday and has nearly 6 million views on Twitter.

“We are aware of this dispute. Our sales agent at DFW has suspended the agent,” the airline said in a statement. “Spirit Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind and we are contacting local law enforcement to investigate this matter.”

The video begins with the employee, who has a Spirit Airlines lanyard around his neck, confronting an unidentified woman, warning her, “Don’t ever touch me in your life, you touch me first and then you get in my face. Don’t. My Never invade personal space.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the tension.

The woman then yells “Get out of my face!”, calls the employee a homophobic slur, and tries to push the employee away, prompting her to again say “Get out of my personal space.”

A male bystander then steps in between the two, hoping to defuse the situation, but the woman reaches around and slaps the employee on the head as he is restrained by the man.

The employee then descends behind the woman, knocking her to the ground and striking her in the head himself as the crowd shouts for the pair to break up.

“Everybody, back up from me!” The employee shouts as more people come in front of him. “This b—- put her hand on me!”

As the employee starts chasing the woman again, another bystander approaches him and tells him, “Don’t fight the lady.”

“Let me tell you something, I’ll fight anybody,” the activist can be heard saying, inches from his face.

“Put your hands on me…knock your b—–a– out,” responds a bystander who appears to calm down as the footage ends.