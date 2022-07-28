type here...
A special military group in Germany is holding back the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine.

By printveela editor

STUTTGART, Germany. A village is needed to help Ukraine fight the Russians.

Consider the recent delivery of 105mm howitzers. The UK donated the weapons, while New Zealand trained Ukrainian soldiers to handle them and provided spare parts. The United States supplied ammunition and vehicles to tow them and delivered the cargo to a base near the border with Ukraine.

Dozens of military logistics specialists worked on the production of this episode, settling in a large, secure attic space at the headquarters of the US European Command in Germany. This little-known group plays a key role in maintaining the arms and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces as their combat needs become increasingly complex.

Think of the camera as a cross between a wedding registry of bombs, bullets and rocket artillery and a military version of FedEx. Uniformed officers from more than two dozen countries try to satisfy Ukraine’s requests with donations from more than 40 countries, and then arrange for the delivery of supplies by air, land or sea from donor countries to Ukraine’s border for export. All in about 72 hours.

“The flow was non-stop” Rear Admiral R. Duke HeinzEuropean Command’s chief logistics officer, said a small group of reporters who visited the logistics center last week.

As the brutal five-month war appears to be heading into a new phase – with Ukraine laying the groundwork for a major offensive in the country’s south – Ukrainian political leaders and commanders are pressuring the United States and its other allies to speed up and expand the flow of weapons and ammunition.

The nerve center for arms distribution, officially referred to as the International Donor Focal Point, is where it happens. For such a high-profile mission, the uncooled space has a distinctly sparse appearance. Officers sit at long folding tables, tapping on their laptops or talking on headphones to colleagues in different languages.

The center began its round-the-clock work in March, bringing together British and American efforts to coordinate the flow of weapons and equipment. The process is simple. Ukraine submits requests through a secure secret database. Military officers review the online list to determine what their countries can donate without compromising their own national security. Countries also contribute to training and transport. A Ukrainian three-star general stationed at the center answers questions and clarifies his country’s priorities.

About 75 percent of the weapons are sent to bases in Poland, where Ukrainian troops pick up their cargo and ferry it back across the border.

The center moved more than 78,000 tons of weapons, ammunition and equipment worth more than $10 billion in nearly five months, according to US and Western military officials.

Once the weapons are in Ukraine, US and other Western military officials say they cannot trace them. They rely on reports from Ukraine on how and where weapons are used.

Kitty Bennett contributed to research.

