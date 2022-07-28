A special military group in Germany is holding back the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine.

STUTTGART, Germany. A village is needed to help Ukraine fight the Russians.

Consider the recent delivery of 105mm howitzers. The UK donated the weapons, while New Zealand trained Ukrainian soldiers to handle them and provided spare parts. The United States supplied ammunition and vehicles to tow them and delivered the cargo to a base near the border with Ukraine.

Dozens of military logistics specialists worked on the production of this episode, settling in a large, secure attic space at the headquarters of the US European Command in Germany. This little-known group plays a key role in maintaining the arms and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces as their combat needs become increasingly complex.

Think of the camera as a cross between a wedding registry of bombs, bullets and rocket artillery and a military version of FedEx. Uniformed officers from more than two dozen countries try to satisfy Ukraine’s requests with donations from more than 40 countries, and then arrange for the delivery of supplies by air, land or sea from donor countries to Ukraine’s border for export. All in about 72 hours.