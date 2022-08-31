New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A woman looking out the kitchen window of her South Carolina home died after being shot by a drunken neighbor in his backyard, authorities said.

Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, heard several gunshots and went to the window of her Gaffney home to see what was happening Saturday when she was shot in the chest, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a statement. .

Family members told the news outlet that she died at her home with her children by her side.

Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, was charged several hours later with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence, Cherokee County deputies said. He remained in jail Tuesday and records do not show if he has an attorney.

Family members said Tate had been worried for several months after shootings near her home. Lucas lived next door to about 30 homes in Tate’s neighborhood, he said.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said, “Somebody thinks it’s OK to target practice or discharge a gun near several other homes in the neighborhood.”

If convicted, Lucas faces up to five years in prison on the involuntary manslaughter charge and up to two years on the misdemeanor shooting under the influence charge.