A tipster contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) earlier this week to report a possible sighting of a woman who disappeared 51 years ago.

The sighting happened in Charleston, South Carolina, according to an organization that searches for missing children.

John Bischoff, head of NCMEC’s ​​Missing Children Division, told Fox News Digital, “Getting tips for decades-old cases is a rare occurrence, but it’s not unheard of. “At NCMEC, we will never forget a lost child, and we are glad to see that so many in the community have not forgotten about Melissa.”

Melissa Highsmith disappeared from Fort Worth, Texas on August 23, 1971, when she was just 21 months old, according to NCMEC.

Bischoff said the tipster saw NCMEC’s ​​photos of the highlands and identified the possible sighting and reported it as “great.”

Highsmith’s mother, a recently divorced mother who had recently moved to Fort Worth and was working as a waitress at the time, placed an ad in the local newspaper for a babysitter to watch her daughter. A woman responded to the ad and agreed to meet Highsmith’s mother at the restaurant where she worked, but the respondent never showed up.

Later, the prospective nanny called Highsmith’s mother and expressed interest in the job, saying she had a large yard and cared for other children. According to NCMEC, Highsmith’s mother hired a babysitter.

The babysitter picked up the 21-month-old while she cared for the mother’s roommate and her mother was at work. Her mother’s roommate said the woman who picked up Highsmith at the time was “nice” and “dressed to impress, wearing white gloves,” NCMEC said in a tweet Thursday.

Highsmith has not been seen since her mother called law enforcement on the day she disappeared in 1971.

“It only takes one person to see the right thing and do something about it,” Bischoff said. “We’re not sure where this tip will go, but it’s clear the public hasn’t forgotten about Melissa. Law enforcement hasn’t and neither have we.”

NCMEC is asking anyone with information to contact 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).