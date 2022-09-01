New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two young children were found murdered in their home Wednesday afternoon.

The bodies of Carolina Forest Elementary School teacher Laura Moberly, 42, her son Eric, 11, and daughter Emily, 8, were found Wednesday afternoon at 1:45 p.m. by Horry County police during a welfare check at their home.

When the authorities came, they did not get any response and forced their way inside and found the bodies.

Officials said three people were killed in a shooting around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Neither the police nor the coroner’s office released any information about who committed the shooting.

“HCPD is saddened to learn of the deaths of two young children in a shooting yesterday in the Carolina Forest area,” police wrote in a statement. “We ask that you be kind to one another—you may not know who has been affected by this tragedy.”

Moberly has been a teacher at Carolina Forest Elementary School since 2018 and has worked as a reading loss interventionist. According to the school district, Emily is a third-grader at Carolina Forest Elementary School and Eric is a student at Ten Oaks Middle School.

“We are at a loss for words after learning of this tragic event that affected an entire family involved with Horry County Schools.” the district wrote in a statement. “We lift up our strongest prayers for the Moberly family and everyone who knew them. We encourage our community to keep our students and staff in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

The Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit and the Horry County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident and working to notify next of kin.