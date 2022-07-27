type here...
A soccer player died from injuries sustained in a fight during an adult league match in California

A 29-year-old California man died Monday from injuries sustained in a fight weeks ago at an adult soccer game at an Oxnard (Calif.) high school.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, the fight broke out on the high school campus around 11 a.m. July 10 over a disagreement with a referee’s decision. The soccer game is part of an adult sports league that is not affiliated with the school.

The victim, identified by Oxnard police as Michel Sanchez of Port Hueneme, Calif., was a soccer player who was caught up in a fight between players on opposing teams and spectators at the game. He was taken to Ventura County Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

“The fight occurred after both teams disagreed with a referee’s decision,” Oxnard police said. According to CNN. “During the struggle, Sanchez was attacked by several assailants,” police said.

More than two weeks later, Sanchez died from his injuries early Monday morning, police said. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Sanchez’s body Tuesday.

The family created a GoFundMe to pay for Sanchez’s funeral and memorial. “My family is heartbroken and still in disbelief, we wish him a bright future,” Sanchez’s family posted on a verified GoFundMe page.

Oxnard police arrested a 46-year-old man in the fight on suspicion of felony battery, but are continuing to investigate the incident for additional arrests. Anyone who took photos or video recordings of the fight They can be submitted to the police here.

Anyone with information for investigators can contact Detective Carey Everhart at 805-486-6228 or carey.everhart@oxnardpd.orgor Detective Jaime Miranda at 805-385-7547 or jaime.miranda@oxnardpd.org. Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 805-222-8477.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at jeremy.childs@vcstar.com And on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.



