While there was no panic at the disco concert, there were flames.

A small fire broke out on stage during a pop band’s concert Wednesday night in Minnesota.

Social media videos showed the crowd at the St. Paul Xcel Energy Center cheering as a stagehand put out the fire with a fire extinguisher as the band played.

“There’s no reason to panic at a disco concert unless the pyro machine #panicatthedisco catches fire,” @purplecoati tweeted.

The fire remained small and contained to the stage. No injuries were reported in the arena, which holds about 7,500 fans, according to the Pioneer Press.

@Stpaulgirl3 tweeted “Both my son and my daughter were there. My son is an engineer with a masters in crowd safety, so you bet he was ready. They both came out fine. They said the band with fire extinguishers. It’s ready.”

Overall, Wednesday night’s performance seems to have been well-received, writes Pioneer Press critic Ross Raihala, adding that ‘Viva’ is full of massive arena rock epics. [lead singer Brendon] Uri absolutely nailed it. The most compelling moments, however, were the quiet ones. A song about a relationship ending in death, ‘Don’t Let the Light Go’ is one of the strongest songs with a truly emotional resonance. And ‘All By Yourself’ is such a savvy, smooth rehash of Eric Carmen’s classic ‘All By Myself,’ they gave him a writing credit.”

Raihala didn’t mention the fire in his story, which means it wasn’t a showstopper – at least not for long.

The band is currently on their “Viva Las Vengeance Tour” through the US and Canada. The tour runs through October before heading to Europe.

Xcel Energy Center did not immediately respond to Fox News’ overnight request for comment.