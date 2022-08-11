A ‘silent’ outbreak of polio in New York prompts the CDC to consider additional vaccinations for some people

Rockland County was found to have surprisingly low polio vaccination rates. Director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Dr. Jose Romero noted that the vast majority of people with polio have no symptoms and can therefore unknowingly spread the virus.
“There are many individuals in the community who have been infected with poliovirus. They are shedding the virus,” he said. “The spread is always a possibility because the spread is going to calm down.”
A team of CDC disease investigators traveled from the agency’s headquarters in Atlanta to Rockland County last week and are “very concerned” that polio “could very quickly get out of control and we have a crisis on our hands,” a community health official said. A leader who met the team.
“They’re — what’s the opposite of cautiously optimistic?” said another community leader, an expert in vaccine education, who has also met with the CDC team in Rockland County. Both leaders requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly.
Polio can cause incurable paralysis and death, but most people in America are protected by vaccination. Others, however, may be vulnerable to the virus for a variety of reasons.
“We are looking at all aspects of how to deal with this. At this point, we don’t have a definitive answer,” he said.
A ‘silent killer’
The Rockland County polio case is the first to be identified in the United States in nearly a decade.
The rest of the religious Jewish community in Rockland County has rallied around efforts to educate “outsiders” who refuse vaccinations, a community health leader said.
“It’s a silent killer, like carbon monoxide, and we don’t know when it hits,” she said.
‘A press release won’t cut it’
Vaccine educators said the CDC team intends to learn the best ways to communicate with these community members, who do not use the Internet and instead get much of their information from the messaging platform WhatsApp as well as community newsletters.
This week, Rockland County and local health-care providers distributed an infographic in English and Yiddish that proclaimed, “Polio is spreading in Rockland County.”
A vaccine educator in Rockland County said that in meetings with the CDC team, “we talked about the need for messaging that resonated and a press release wasn’t going to cut it.”
CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System, the largest health care provider in Rockland County, Dr. Mary Leahy attends meetings with the CDC and says that to help people who don’t vaccinate their children to understand the severity of the disease, “I turn to the grandparents and great-grandparents who lived through polio in the 40s and 50s.”
Romero understands that.
“I grew up in Mexico. I saw the disease, the complications,” he said. “I went to school with kids with braces.”
He said many Americans don’t realize the “devastating” effects of “lifelong paralysis” from polio.
“I think most of the American public has never seen a case of polio. People have lost their fear of the disease.
CNN’s Daniel Herman and John Bonifield contributed to this report.