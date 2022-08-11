A ‘silent’ outbreak of polio in New York prompts the CDC to consider additional vaccinations for some people





Rockland County was found to have surprisingly low polio vaccination rates. Director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Dr. Jose Romero noted that the vast majority of people with polio have no symptoms and can therefore unknowingly spread the virus.

“There are many individuals in the community who have been infected with poliovirus. They are shedding the virus,” he said. “The spread is always a possibility because the spread is going to calm down.”

A team of CDC disease investigators traveled from the agency’s headquarters in Atlanta to Rockland County last week and are “very concerned” that polio “could very quickly get out of control and we have a crisis on our hands,” a community health official said. A leader who met the team.

“They’re — what’s the opposite of cautiously optimistic?” said another community leader, an expert in vaccine education, who has also met with the CDC team in Rockland County. Both leaders requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly. Polio can cause incurable paralysis and death, but most people in America are protected by vaccination. Others, however, may be vulnerable to the virus for a variety of reasons. Unvaccinated people are vulnerable, and in Rockland County, just north of New York City, and neighboring Orange County, polio vaccination rates are about 60% compared to 93% across the country. Vaccinated adults may be vulnerable if they are Immune Compromise And Children Those who receive four doses of polio vaccine are not considered fully vaccinated until they are at least 4 years old. Romero said the CDC is considering various options to protect people from polio, including offering children in those areas an extra shot of the vaccine, as UK health officials are now doing. London or recommending additional doses to specific groups of adults. “We are looking at all aspects of how to deal with this. At this point, we don’t have a definitive answer,” he said. A ‘silent killer’ The Rockland County polio case is the first to be identified in the United States in nearly a decade. The virus has also been found in waste water in Rockland County and neighboring Orange County. The positive samples were genetically linked to the individual case, but no other cases have been reported in the US. 3 out of 4 people infected with polio do not get it symptoms , but they are still capable of spreading the virus to others, according to the CDC. Of the rest, most have symptoms such as a sore throat or headache that can be easily overlooked or confused with other illnesses. Only a relatively small number, 1 in 200 infected people become paralyzed. Some of those paralyzed die because they cannot breathe. In the late 1940s, there was an outbreak of polio disabled An average of over 35,000 people a year in the US. A vaccination campaign began in 1955 and cases declined rapidly. Today, a full round of childhood polio vaccinations — four doses Between 2 months and 6 years — at least 99% effective, according to the CDC. But in recent decades, some small groups have not Vaccinated Their children against viruses. One of them is from the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in New York, including Rockland County. The rest of the religious Jewish community in Rockland County has rallied around efforts to educate “outsiders” who refuse vaccinations, a community health leader said. “It’s a silent killer, like carbon monoxide, and we don’t know when it hits,” she said. ‘A press release won’t cut it’ Vaccine educators said the CDC team intends to learn the best ways to communicate with these community members, who do not use the Internet and instead get much of their information from the messaging platform WhatsApp as well as community newsletters. This week, Rockland County and local health-care providers distributed an infographic in English and Yiddish that proclaimed, “Polio is spreading in Rockland County.” A vaccine educator in Rockland County said that in meetings with the CDC team, “we talked about the need for messaging that resonated and a press release wasn’t going to cut it.” CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System, the largest health care provider in Rockland County, Dr. Mary Leahy attends meetings with the CDC and says that to help people who don’t vaccinate their children to understand the severity of the disease, “I turn to the grandparents and great-grandparents who lived through polio in the 40s and 50s.” Romero understands that. “I grew up in Mexico. I saw the disease, the complications,” he said. “I went to school with kids with braces.” He said many Americans don’t realize the “devastating” effects of “lifelong paralysis” from polio. “I think most of the American public has never seen a case of polio. People have lost their fear of the disease.

