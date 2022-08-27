New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A sick baby dolphin by Thai fishermen makes a successful recovery with the help of a group of volunteers.

Paradon, whose name means “brotherly burden”, was thought to have succumbed to his illness after being rescued from a tidal pool last month.

Experts gave the dolphin little chance of survival after finding it critically weak. In the beginning, it was also necessary to keep the Paradon in the water by volunteer caretakers.

“Given his condition, we told ourselves that his chances of survival are very low,” Thanaphan Chomchuen, a veterinarian at the center, said on Friday.

“Normally, stranded dolphins are usually in a very dire condition. Usually these dolphins have very, very little chance of survival. But we gave him our best that day,” Chomchun added.

Veterinarians and staff Play with Paradon, feed him milk and help him practice his motor skills in a small habitat. He is cared for around the clock by a team of dedicated volunteers who walk him through his recovery.

Paradon isn’t out of the woods yet as volunteers struggle to feed him every 20 minutes or so.

Tippanyar Thipjuntar, a 32-year-old financial advisor, is one of the many volunteers who come in for babysitting shifts with Paradon.

“He doesn’t eat enough but wants to play. I’m worried he’s not getting enough nutrition,” she told The Associated Press on Friday as she fed Paradon, who was cradled in her arms.

She continued, “When you invest your time, physical effort, emotional attention and money to come here and volunteer, you want him to grow strong and survive.”

The calf showed no signs of its earlier infection, and veterinarians are preparing for long-term care in Thailand, until the paradon hunts for its own food.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.