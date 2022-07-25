type here...
TOP STORIES
TOP STORIES

A shooting in a Los Angeles park killed two people, police said.

By printveela editor

Police officers stand near the site of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, California, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP


Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Police officers stand near the site of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, California, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed and at least five injured in a gunfight Sunday in a Los Angeles park where an auto show was being held.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles. The LAPD tweeted that there was no shooting, but did not provide any further information.

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said at a press conference that casualties were reported on the baseball field. The police have not identified the victims.

“The initial challenge was that there were several shooting victims on the baseball field in Peck Park. As we speak here, this is an ongoing active crime scene and we continue to clear the park of evidence and potential additional victims,” Muniz. said. “We don’t know exactly how many shooters we have at the moment.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the incident took place at or near a car dealership and that at least three people received gunshot wounds, two of them in critical condition. A total of seven people, four men and three women, were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department.

The police did not name a motive. No arrests were made.

Peck Park is located about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

