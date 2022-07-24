New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A teenager was shot and killed and two others were wounded at a gas station in southeast Houston Saturday evening, police said.

The two injured teenagers, described by Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu as “juveniles,” were taken to a hospital down the street by a bystander who witnessed the shooting.

One of them was in critical condition giving life support to Memorial Hermann, while the other was in stable condition with a graze wound.

Two suspects parked their vehicle behind a gas station and opened fire at 10:23 p.m. The victims knew the gunman, but the motive is unclear, Cantu said.

“We don’t really have a good description of the vehicle,” Cantu told reporters at the scene.

“We know there were two black suspects, one wearing shorts, a black shirt … flip-flops and white socks. The other suspect had long pants, dark colored clothing,” she said.