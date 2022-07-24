off
A teenager was shot and killed and two others were wounded at a gas station in southeast Houston Saturday evening, police said.

The two injured teenagers, described by Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu as “juveniles,” were taken to a hospital down the street by a bystander who witnessed the shooting.

Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said the suspect and victim knew each other, but the motive remains unclear.

(Google Maps)

One of them was in critical condition giving life support to Memorial Hermann, while the other was in stable condition with a graze wound.

Two suspects parked their vehicle behind a gas station and opened fire at 10:23 p.m. The victims knew the gunman, but the motive is unclear, Cantu said.

This file photo shows a Houston Police Department vehicle.

(Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennaton)

“We don’t really have a good description of the vehicle,” Cantu told reporters at the scene.

“We know there were two black suspects, one wearing shorts, a black shirt … flip-flops and white socks. The other suspect had long pants, dark colored clothing,” she said.

