A shark ‘super highway’ is being protected by fishermen

(CNN) For sharks, turtles and rays in the Caribbean, the Mesoamerican reef — which stretches more than 600 miles from Mexico to Honduras — is a busy highway. As the world’s second largest barrier reef, marine species use it to navigate north and south, and the rich tapestry of coral, seagrass and mangrove forests provides vital food and habitat.

But just like land highways, this sea route can be dangerous. Overfishing, commercial development and the illegal practice of finning are threatening species such as whale sharks, reef sharks and manta rays. These animals are already in a fragile state, co More than a third Endangered sharks and rays from around the world.

“We’re seeing continued declines in sharks and shark populations in many countries where monitoring is taking place,” says Rachel Graham, founder of MarAlliance, a nonprofit focused on shark and ray conservation across the US. “Our goal is to reverse that decline,” she added.