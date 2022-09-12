New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will meet this week to discuss a bipartisan bill aimed at increasing US support for Taiwan.

Sens. Bob Menendez, DN.J., and Lindsey Graham, RS.C., introduced the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 in June. If passed and signed into law, it would give Taiwan nearly $4.5 billion in security aid and help Taiwan counter Chinese coercion.

“As Beijing seeks to coerce and isolate Taiwan, there should be no doubt or ambiguity about the depth and strength of our resolve to stand with the people of Taiwan and their democracy,” Menendez and Graham said in a statement when they introduced the bill. In the month of June. He called the bill “a fundamental statement of the United States’ absolute commitment to stand with all those who share our interests and our values ​​in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific in the face of Beijing’s military, economic and diplomatic threats and threats.”

The bill calls for several methods to cooperate with Taiwan, including “negotiating a bilateral free trade agreement,” recognizing their elected government as the “legitimate representative of the Taiwanese people,” and using the Foreign Military Financing Program and other measures. Modernization of Taiwan’s defense capabilities is necessary to deter or, if necessary, defeat an attack by the People’s Republic of China on Taiwan.”

“When it comes to Taiwan, our response should be that we are against democracy and against communist aggression,” Graham said in June. “We live in dangerous times. China is assessing America and our commitment to Taiwan. The danger will only worsen if China continues to show weakness in the face of threats and aggression against Taiwan. I hope we will get major bipartisan support. Our legislation and the Biden administration will sign it in support.”

The Biden administration, however, was not on board as of August.

“The White House has important concerns. I have important concerns,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told Bloomberg. “It makes sense that we’re getting closer to Taiwan,” Murphy said, adding that “I’m not sure this is the moment to discard 40 years of policy.”

Murphy is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which will have a markup of the bill on Wednesday.

The Bloomberg report comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, the first speaker to do so in decades. China issued threats over Pelosi’s visit and has since escalated its aggressive behavior toward Taiwan.

Graham and Menendez led their own delegation on a trip to Taiwan in April. They are, Sens. Richard Burr, RN.C., Robert Portman, R-Ohio, and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., as well as Rep. R-Texas. Ronnie Jackson met with Taiwanese officials, including the president of Taiwan. Sai Ing-wen.