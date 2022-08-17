New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A self-steering BMW test vehicle plowed into oncoming traffic in Germany on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring nine others in a crash.

A police spokesman in Reutlingen, Germany, said five people, including a small child, were inside the BMW iX at the time of the crash. The vehicle veered into the wrong lane while going around a corner, looking at a vehicle before colliding with a Mercedes-Benz van.

The driver of the van, a 33-year-old man, died. The driver of the first vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, lost control of her car when the BMW plowed into her. Her car collided with another vehicle, sending both cars off the road.

First responders quickly arrived and transported the five people in the BMW, including an 18-month-old baby, to nearby hospitals.

Cameron Smith pulls out of BMW Championship with ‘hip discomfort’

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and have not yet interviewed those involved.

“The crashed vehicle was an autonomous electric test car,” police said in a statement. “Whether it was driven by the 43-year-old (driver) is a matter of investigation.”

BMW denies the vehicle is fully autonomous, but says it only has autonomous steering.

“The vehicle has a Level 2 driving assistance system, which is already included in production vehicles and which supports the driver on demand,” the company told The Associated Press. “The driver is always responsible with Level 2 vehicles.”

Click here for more Fox News car reviews

“We are in the process of investigating the exact circumstances (of the crash),” BMW added. “Of course we are in close contact with the authorities.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.