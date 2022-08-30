New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A homeless man accused of assaulting two women and killing a man in just a few hours in Seattle is expected to receive more than $36,000 from taxpayers for staying in jail instead of receiving court-ordered mental health treatment.

Alexander Jay, 40, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault in three separate attacks over a 12-hour period in March.

He is accused of assaulting 31-year-old Brent Wood on March 3. The fatal beating came just hours after Jay threw a woman down the stairs at Seattle’s Union Station – causing broken bones – and another woman at a bus stop after he allegedly stabbed her, minutes after the train station incident.

Jay has been in jail since March and will face a competency hearing on his murder charge before his trial, King 5 reported this week. A judge had already deemed him incompetent to stand trial for the assault charge in April.

Jay’s case was complicated in April when a judge ordered Jay to undergo three months of inpatient care at a mental health facility so he could understand the charges against him.

Jay, however, remains incarcerated in the King County Jail because there was not enough room for him in a mental health facility, a representative of the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) said. told Fox 13.

In June, a judge ruled that DSHS must pay Joe $250 for each day he stays in jail instead of seeking treatment for his mental health.

DSHS expects that on Oct. 2 A bed will be free for them at Western State Hospital by then, a DSHS representative told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. According to Fox 13, the state will owe him $36,750 by that date.

The judge modified her order this month so that Jay would not receive the payments directly and instead directed that the payments be made to a “protective receiver or consenting responsible adult.” DSHS told Fox News Digital that no payment had been made to Jay as of Tuesday.

News of the payment angered Jay, who was beaten to death by a family member of the man.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s not fair. He shouldn’t be getting paid,” Nathan Wood, Brent Wood’s younger brother, told Fox 13.

DSHS has also spoken out against the payments.

“We have taken the position as a department that we oppose the payment of these compensation sanctions because we are taking appropriate steps to provide these services to our customers and waiting inpatient services. We believe that these penalties take money out of the system. designed to provide services,” the department said in a statement, according to Fox 13.

Jay is not the only person waiting for a bed in a government mental health facility. According to the outlet, he is joined by hundreds of others. The state has paid $93,700 to people in similar situations so far, and Jays faces $88,150 in pending payments.

DSHS told Fox 13 it expects to have 60 additional beds in the facilities by the fall.

Jay is being held in lieu of $650,000 bail for the two assault charges and $5 million bail for the murder charge. He has about two dozen prior convictions in Washington dating back to 2000, according to prosecutors.

Stephen Soares of Fox News Digital contributed to this article.