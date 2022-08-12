A search warrant has been issued for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Here’s what he says.

The search warrant indicates that the investigation is looking into violations of the Espionage Act.

The FBI seized 11 sets of secret, top secret, confidential and other classified documents.

The exact nature of the information in the documents was not detailed in the warrant.

Released by a federal judge on Friday warrant The Justice Department filed a motion calling for the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home to be made public.

FBI agents searched Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, but the Justice Department did not comment on the search until Thursday, when Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference that the department had requested the warrant be unsealed. Trump endorsed the release.