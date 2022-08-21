New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A curious young seal entered a New Zealand home, harassed the family’s cat, and hung out in the hallway for several hours.

The Ross family had an unexpected visitor on Wednesday morning. Phil Ross is a marine biologist working at the University of Waikato. He and his wife, Jen, have two children, Noah and Ari, and live 164 yards from the beach, where they often see seals, especially this time of year.

The seal entered through one of the family’s cat flaps, either through the garage door or the front door.

Just before 6 a.m., Jen leaves to go to the gym.

“As she got into the car, something barked from underneath and moved away. She thought it was someone’s dog but didn’t really think much of it.” Phil explained.

When she returned an hour later, she opened the door to find the family’s newest pet—”a cute little seal.”

“It was a bit scary and went down the hall into the spare room.”

Phil identified the seal as a 10-month-old New Zealand fur seal. It enters the house and terrorizes the family cat, but Phil suspects the cat is largely to blame.

“I’ve never heard of seals going through cat flaps before, but I blame our cat, Coco. Coco is very territorial and tends to go to the dogs. I guess she swiped at the seal, and it didn’t come back. I got down, then her towards the house and two cats. He chased her through the flaps, into the garage and then into the stairwell of our house.” Phil explained to FOX 9 in an email. “Coco hides in the neighbor’s house and won’t come home until the seal is gone. The next day, she won’t go up the stairs where the seal is. We don’t see the seal/cat interaction, but it’s clear that Coco is not enjoying it.”

The young seal stayed indoors for about 90 minutes before Jen brought it outside, where it was retrieved by a ranger from the conservation department.

“Jen, my wife, was very cool-headed under these circumstances and handled the situation perfectly,” he continued.

The seal was safely released back into the local estuary, Phil said.

“It’s very common at this time of year for young seals to end up on an unusual shoreline. The pups are starting to wean, go out on their own and, like most young people, can make bad decisions about where they end up. We just had a really big storm, so before going back to the beach, A few seals were spotted on the beach for some rest and recovery. This particular seal was clearly in good condition so we decided to explore on the sand Duneux and the nearby streets and houses ended,” said Phil.