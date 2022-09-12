New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A San Francisco sexual assault victim is suing city and county officials after she says her rape kit was improperly used to add her DNA to a police database, where investigators later used it in a criminal case against her, according to her attorneys.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, is suing the city and county of San Francisco, Police Chief Bill Scott, the department’s crime lab director Mark Powell, criminalist Kelly Fracchia and SFPD office Sylvia Lange, as well as 50 other defendants. The defendants, according to Monday’s court filing.

“Plaintiff Jane Doe, a survivor of sexual assault, has again been victimized by this unconstitutional practice,” the lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, said. “In 2016, she provided a DNA sample to the San Francisco Police Department as part of her sexual assault investigation. However, she never consented to its storage or use for any other purpose.”

But the department kept her DNA on file for at least six years, according to the lawsuit, and “routinely placed crime scene evidence into this database that included Plaintiff’s DNA without attempting to obtain her consent or anyone else’s consent.”

Doe’s attorneys at the Oakland-based Poynter & Buelna law firm were expected to reveal more details at a news briefing Monday.

Eventually, a DNA sample led to her arrest on unrelated burglary charges — which were later dropped, according to the lawsuit.

Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin told The Associated Press in March that the circumstances surrounding Doe’s DNA sampling led him to withdraw the burglary charges.

A copy of the blank patient consent form does not mention adding the victim’s DNA to the database, and the signer can withdraw their consent at any time.

The lawsuit alleges violation of Doe’s constitutional rights, injury and damage, breach of duty, negligence, illegal search and seizure, and illegal arrest.

“Since at least 2015, the City and County of San Francisco…have had a policy and/or practice of playing DNA samples taken from crime victims as part of the investigation of crimes they have committed and/or reporting as ‘quality assurance.’ ,” the lawsuit reads. “Defendant CCSF permanently maintained the victim’s DNA in the database and tested any genetic material taken from any and all subsequent crime scenes against all DNA samples in the ‘quality assurance’ database.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, the removal of Doe’s DNA from police databases and an injunction barring the city and county from storing DNA from similar victims in the future.

City police said the department does not comment on pending cases, but shared Chief Scott’s February statement on the case.

“We should never encourage crime victims to cooperate with the police, and if it is true that DNA collected from a rape or sexual assault victim is used by the SFPD to identify and arrest a suspect in another crime, I am committed to ending the practice,” he said at the time. said

“I am aware that our existing DNA collection policies have been legally vetted and are consistent with state and national forensic standards,” the chief added. “However, there are several important principles for which the San Francisco Police Department exceeds state and national standards in prostitution cases.”

He announced a review of the department’s DNA collection practices.