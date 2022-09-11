New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An outside vendor at the Tarrant County Jail in Texas has been arrested on charges of supplying drugs to inmates.

Aaliyah Lyles faces drug charges and possession of a controlled substance or object in a correctional facility. Fox 4 News Dallas reports.

The suspect was arrested last month after an inmate was taken to hospital for a suspected drug overdose. The prisoner survived.

Investigators say Lyles has been accused of bringing drugs into the prison in several interviews.

The investigation led the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the death of 23-year-old inmate Traylin Wormley, who died July 20 at the hospital.

Wormley, who had been in custody since January, had a history of mental illness, according to his mother.

“Investigators said Wormley ‘may have taken illegal narcotics smuggled into the prison,'” FOX 4 reports.