Some animals just can’t be tamed – and that was the case with Ravi, a young red panda.

The 7-year-old red panda was brought to Australia’s Adelaide Zoo last week in the hope that Mishri, a female red panda, would like it.

Ravi has other plans, apparently.

Within two days, Ravi went missing from the zoo.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that zookeepers tried to lure Ravi throughout the day.

Adelaide Zoo director Phil Ainslie said staff tried to give him his favorite bamboo and sweet corn – but Ravi wouldn’t budge.

“We used two different dart devices and finally got the dart into him and only had to wait 15 minutes for the medicine to have some effect,” he told the ABC.

In that short time, Ravi fell into the blankets zookeepers had held for him as he waited under a tree, the Associated Press reported.

Zoo director Ainslie told the ABC that Ravi is doing well.

The animal is spending some time at the Animal Health Hospital for the next few days to make sure it is healthy and fully recovered.

But why does Ravi want to escape?

“Obviously he just came in and was testing his enclosure,” the director told the ABC.

As Fox News Digital previously reported, it was a close call for the zoo, as red pandas are an endangered species.

There are fewer than 205 red pandas in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Program.

Although endangered, red pandas are legally protected in India, Bhutan, China, Nepal and Myanmar — meaning they cannot be transported or traded on international routes, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Experts estimate that fewer than 10,000 red pandas live in the wild.

The species looks similar to bears and raccoons – yet is part of the Ailuridae family, a non-specialized carnivore that originated in Europe.

The Associated Press, contributed reporting to this story.