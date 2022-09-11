New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

This pony wandered far from home.

A 1967 Ford Mustang that spent its first few years in Vietnam has been auctioned off for a huge sum.

The Green car was one of five cars built at Ford’s Metuchen factory in New Jersey that were shipped to South Vietnam that year. It is the only fastback of the bunch.

It was originally intended for Germany and was dropped from the Mustang name so it could be sold as the T-5, as Ford did not own the “Mustang” rights in the country at the time.

Instead, it was purchased by the US government for use by the head of Navy defense contractors in Vietnam, according to AutoEvolution.

It is equipped with a 289 cubic-inch V8 and heavy-duty export suspension.

Two years later, it was sold to a 98th Division paratrooper named Ron Cain, who drove it for two more years in Vietnam. At that time, a River Rat decal was applied to the rear window, the logo of the famous Mekong Patrol.

Cain brought it back to Florida with him and it remained in the family until he sold it in the 1980s.

YouTuber Dennis Collins bought it from that owner and offered it at Worldwide Auctions in Auburn, Indiana last week, where it sold for $145,600. All proceeds will go to the J. Crews Education Center’s Career Coaching Academy, to provide scholarships to help “detached veterans transition into personally meaningful and purposeful careers.”