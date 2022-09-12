New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A rare butterfly What was previously thought to be extinct is returning to Florida, according to a report.

On Saturday, the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF) posted on Facebook about the return of the Atala butterfly, also known as Eumaeus atala.

Atala butterfly appears making a comeback That’s because its host plant — the sedge — is becoming more popular in gardens and landscapes, SCCF explained in a Facebook post.

“Kunti is a hardy plant and grows easily without much attention,” SCCF Native Landscape and Garden Center staff member Sue Ramos said in a statement.

“It can grow well in full sun or full shade and in poor soils, making it ideal for our use. sandy soil” Ramos added.

Atal was a butterfly Believed to be extinct Some specimens were found from 1937 to 1959, according to the Florida Wildflower Association website.

More Atala were butterflies Found on an island Off the coast of Miami in 1979, the website says.

Since then, butterfly species have rebounded.

Atala butterflies have black, velvety wings that are bright blue or green, according to the Florida Wildflower Foundation.

The Florida Wildflower Foundation says on its website that the Atala butterfly has three rows of blue or green spots on the underside of its wings and a large red spot on the hind wing.