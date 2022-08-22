New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A new test developed by researchers at Columbia University in New York City can help pregnant women determine whether their developing fetus is at risk of miscarriage.

The test is called short-read transport rapid karyotyping (STORK) and is a less expensive, less time-consuming test than a test that uses samples collected from standard prenatal tests.

Samples come from tests such as amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling.

The study was led by scientists at Columbia University Fertility Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center — and supported by the National Institutes of Health.

The test, which is currently awaiting approval from the New York State Department of Health, detects extra or missing chromosomes.

“Overall, the study shows that STORK is comparable to standard clinical tests and has several advantages,” the NIH said in a press release.

“STORK is rapid, providing results in hours rather than days,” the NIH also says.

“It’s also cheap, with the study team estimating that STORK will cost less than $50 per sample, up to $200 if 10 samples are run at the same time or one sample is run on its own. STORK can do that, too. At the point-of-care for the patient, a sample Eliminates the need for transport to the clinical laboratory.”

It can also be used to evaluate embryos produced by in vitro fertilization before they are implanted, HealthDay News noted.

A Connecticut wife and mother who suffered a miscarriage told Fox News Digital, “It’s really helpful to make it easier on yourself if you’re at high risk.”

“For example, if the test comes back high-risk for miscarriage, you may want to take time off from work or reevaluate your commitments outside of work and home,” she added.

Current prenatal genetic tests cost thousands of dollars and take days or even weeks to return results — adding to the emotional and financial stress of fertility treatment and pregnancy, eMedNews notes.

Currently, genetic testing is only recommended if a person has had multiple miscarriages, but STORK is offered after a single miscarriage, the same outlet reported.

“We are developing the most advanced technology to address some of the oldest afflictions, such as infertility and pregnancy loss,” said Zev Williams, MD, Ph.D., one of the study’s leaders, according to Science Daily. Said.

Williams is chief associate professor of the Department of Women’s Health and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Columbia University.

“Our hope is that this test will help improve women’s health, lower costs, and improve access to treatment,” Williams continued.

When 218 samples were tested, researchers found STORK had a 98-100% accuracy rate, the NIH said. In another set of 60 samples, STORK agreed 100% with the results of standard clinical testing.

A Connecticut mom says anything that helps ease the “sorrow of miscarriage” is welcome.

“I can’t imagine women having to endure multiple miscarriages,” she said. “If it can help a baby survive in the womb, I hope the results continue to be positive.”

The study’s authors say STORK “may be particularly useful in identifying genetic causes of miscarriage.”

“Currently, professional associations recommend genetic testing only if a person has had multiple miscarriages, but a simple, low-cost test such as STORK can be offered after the first miscarriage. STORK can also be used to streamline the IVF process,” NIH said in its press release.

It adds, “More work is needed to validate STORK, but if the results remain promising, STORK could improve the quality of reproductive health care.”