A gunman opened fire on a group of men sitting on a street corner in Philadelphia, killing one man and wounding three others, police said.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Race Street around 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, including a victim who had been shot in the face and torso. Fox 29 Philadelphia Reported.

Officers took the man, along with two others, to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the lower body.

A fourth shooting victim went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

A 55-year-old man died of his injuries hours after the shooting.

No arrests were immediately made after the four-way shooting, and investigators are still trying to determine why the group, which was sitting on chairs on a street corner, was fired upon.

The quadrangle shooting was part of a spate of shootings that broke out in broad daylight in the City of Brotherly Love on Tuesday, in which at least two people died and six others were injured.

“According to the latest figures from the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 350 homicides in the city so far this year. That number is currently ahead of the historically bloodiest 2021 in which 562 people were killed in Philadelphia,” Fox 29 reports.