The new Ford Mustang is going to be a good old fashioned pony car.

The 2024 Mustang, which Ford has already confirmed will be revealed next week, will be available with a V8 engine and six-speed manual transmission, but what’s missing is perhaps more interesting.

According to Automotive News, the automaker’s former CEO, Mark Fields, said in 2017 that the next seventh-generation Mustang will be available as a hybrid in 2017 and sold in Ford dealers by 2025.

Ford filed a patent in 2019 for a unique powertrain setup in which two electric motors mounted on either side of the V8 engine provide the vehicle with all-wheel-drive hybrid power, and an engineer who left the company also listed the work. After discovering and reporting that his LinkedIn resume had both a four-cylinder and a V8 hybrid powertrain for the Mustang, he deleted the word “hybrid.”

A unique all-wheel-drive hybrid V8 powertrain is revealed in a Ford patent

Sources familiar with the program now Tell Automotive News The hybrid model has been scrapped, along with plans for an all-wheel-drive version.

Ford did not respond to a request for comment on the report from Fox News Digital, but generally does not comment on speculation about future production.

The Mustang is looking like the last of the internal combustion engine pony cars, the Dodge Challenger will be replaced next year by the electric Charger Daytona SRT, and the future of the slow-selling Chevrolet Camaro is cloudy, at best, as GM begins its transition. An all-electric automaker.

The new gasoline-powered Ford Mustang is certified with this old-school feature

As for how long the Mustang will be on sale, AutoForecast Solutions told Fox News Digital that it expects the new car’s six-year run to end in 2029.

Plans beyond that have not been confirmed, but Ford executive chairman Bill Ford suggested last month that the seventh-generation car will be the last of its kind.

“I can’t lie. The day we roll—and it will happen in my lifetime—the last internal combustion, stick-shift Mustang, I’ll have a tear in my eye. I will,” Ford said.

Ford will reveal the car on Sept. 14 at the end of the Mustang Stampede, a parade of more than 1,000 Mustangs that runs from Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan to downtown Detroit.