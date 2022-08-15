type here...
CANADA POLITICS A public inquiry into the application of the Emergency...
CANADAPOLITICS

A public inquiry into the application of the Emergency Situations Act during convoy protests will begin on September 19.

The public inquiry, which will examine the rationale for the federal government’s use of emergency measures to crack down on the Liberty Convoy protests last winter, will begin on September 19 – the same day that MPs return for the House of Commons’ fall session – the commission set up to conduct the hearing has been announced.

A “wide range” of witnesses are expected to testify by October 28, according to the Extraordinary Public Order Commission. said in a press release on Monday.

Protesters, police officials, federal, provincial and municipal government officials, and businesses and people affected by the protests are expected to testify about the events that led Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use Law on Emergency Situations.

From late January to February 19, protesters in downtown Ottawa protested pandemic-related restrictions and blocked access to neighborhoods and major arteries around Parliament Hill, clogging the streets with trucks and other vehicles.

Other blockades occurred at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit, and at the United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta.

On Feb. 14, Trudeau invoked the Emergency Situations Act, giving authorities broad temporary powers, including the ability to freeze bank accounts and credit cards of protesters.

Attendance at any event deemed illegal, such as the protest against the convoy in Ottawa, has also become illegal. The use of the law also allowed officers from outside of Ontario to participate in operations to end the protests.

The act was withdrawn on February 23 after police successfully cleared the streets of Ottawa. By law, an investigation into the use of the act must be conducted within 60 days of the withdrawal of the declaration.

Live stream will be available

Former Ontario Supreme Court Justice Paul Rulo is chairing a panel that will hear evidence and make recommendations about possible amendments to the law and how to “prevent these events from happening again.” according to a government release announcing the commission back in April.

“The Commission will review and assess the grounds for the government’s decision to declare a public order state of emergency, the circumstances that led to the declaration, and the appropriateness and effectiveness of the measures taken by the government to deal with the situation at that time,” reads the mandate document posted on commission website.

The government’s decision to initiate the act has come under scrutiny elsewhere and has resulted in legal challenge by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

A special joint committee of seven deputies and four senators began reviewing the application of the Emergency Law in March.

The City of Ottawa’s Auditor General reviews how the city has responded to the crisis and how the protests have affected residents. An independent Ottawa People’s Commission on Convoy Protests was also set up, and organizers said they didn’t think government hearings and investigations had gone far enough.

Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino’s office again defended the decision to enforce the law last week, saying “the situation remains volatile and the threat of future blockades remains.”

The public inquiry will take place at the Library and Archives of Canada, located at one end of a stretch of Wellington Street that was packed with trucks and other vehicles during the protests.

“I intend to hold the hearing as open and transparent as possible to help Canadians better understand the events of February 2022 and their impact on the entire country,” Rouleau said in a statement to the commission.

The investigation will also be broadcast live. Details are expected soon on how members of the public will be able to share their views during the process, the commission added.

