Two days after California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a public health emergency over monkeypox, San Diego County followed suit on Tuesday.

According to San Diego County Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten, the announcement was made due to a limited supply of vaccines, the city’s overpopulation and the worldwide spread of the viral disease. However, health officials told the public that the outbreak was “fundamentally different” from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The situation we’re facing with monkeypox is fundamentally very different,” said San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. Times of San Diego. “We take it very seriously, but as I said before it’s exponentially less widespread. We know more about it. We even have a vaccine at the beginning of it.”

“At this point, the monkeypox outbreak is disproportionately affecting our LGBTQ community, but we know it can spread to others,” added Fletcher. “And it’s important that we don’t stigmatize any individual, that we don’t stigmatize any community, that we don’t create any misconceptions.”

The current number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in the county is 46, all of whom are men and 39 are members of the LGBTQ+ community. No hospitalizations or deaths occurred. Fletcher noted that the biggest difficulty was finding an available supply of monkeypox vaccine. To date, the county has received 3,987 vaccine doses and administered 2,454.

By declaring a health emergency, the county now has more authority to use its resources to provide more vaccines along with contact tracing and make testing more accessible to the public. Health officials estimate that 66,000 people in the county are in the high-risk category for the disease.

The San Diego Board of Supervisors must approve the declaration within a week and vote on its extension at least once every 30 days. Starting Wednesday, the county will begin providing official infection numbers on a daily basis.

The county also provides resources for the public to receive new information about the outbreak by text. Residents will be informed about monkeypox and real-time updates about available health services.

According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox is a rare infectious disease in the same virus family as smallpox with symptoms including fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistering rash usually with dry skin. Individuals may experience mild symptoms, but the ability to carry the virus without symptoms is unknown at this time. These symptoms usually last between 2 and 4 weeks after initial exposure.